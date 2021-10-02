Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

COOK stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

