Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nestlé S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nestlé in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

NSRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

