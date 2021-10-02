Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.81.

ACB opened at C$8.97 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$24.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

