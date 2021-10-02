Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHDN. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $247.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

