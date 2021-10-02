Jeffrey T. Armstrong Purchases 2,500 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $54.13 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $858.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

