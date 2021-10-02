Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 195,402 Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 195,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rice Acquisition stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Rice Acquisition Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

