Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.65% of Hess Midstream worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 109.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

