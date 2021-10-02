Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after buying an additional 193,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,993,000 after buying an additional 94,182 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 645,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,632,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 575,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,802,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $154.04 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.20.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

