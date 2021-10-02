Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after acquiring an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP opened at $202.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.75 and a 200-day moving average of $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.