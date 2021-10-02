Jennison Associates LLC Sells 25,542 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 57.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,542 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

NYSE WCN opened at $126.09 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

