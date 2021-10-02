Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,629 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,688,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 604,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.39%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.