Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XME. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,641 shares during the period. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,045.4% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 112,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 107,240 shares during the period.

Shares of XME stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

