Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the August 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jiayin Group by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 196,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 97.78% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JFIN shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.