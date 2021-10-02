JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Get JMP Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

JMP Group stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,232.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,335 shares of company stock worth $227,151. Corporate insiders own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JMP Group during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in JMP Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JMP Group (JMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.