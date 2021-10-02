JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in September

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JNSH stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. JNS has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Get JNS alerts:

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for JNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.