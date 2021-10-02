John Douglas Schick Sells 77,067 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $105,581.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.08. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 152.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.