Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $4.79 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $298.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.48.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

