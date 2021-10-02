Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

