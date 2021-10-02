Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,079 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $84.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

