Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,532 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in V.F. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in V.F. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 80.7% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 264.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.