JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 234,229 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of CommScope worth $318,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 469.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CommScope by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 463.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of COMM opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

