JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $285.46 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $285,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE VVV opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

