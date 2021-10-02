JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $304.24 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.52% of Snap-on worth $304,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.17.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $209.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

