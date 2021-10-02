JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.40% of Regency Centers worth $261,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.28 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

