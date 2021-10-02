JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to “Neutral”

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.