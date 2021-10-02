JustBet (WINR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $353.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $353.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00107532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00147466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.44 or 1.00278011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.69 or 0.06914582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.