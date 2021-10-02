Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €0.80 ($0.94) price objective on the stock.
Shares of JVTSF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Juventus Football Club has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.14.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile
