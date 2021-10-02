Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €0.80 ($0.94) price objective on the stock.

Shares of JVTSF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Juventus Football Club has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.14.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

