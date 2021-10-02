K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives $11.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of analysts have commented on KNTNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

KNTNF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,500. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

