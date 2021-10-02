Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey Sells 1,000 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.96. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

