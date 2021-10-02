KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,140 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

