KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 74.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $206.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

