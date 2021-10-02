KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 31,986 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 143.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,356 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,984,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

NYSE:CFG opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

