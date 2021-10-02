KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,908 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Linde by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $297.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.05 and a 200 day moving average of $295.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

