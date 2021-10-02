KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.