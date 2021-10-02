KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Critical Survey

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KE and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 5 3 0 2.38 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A

KE presently has a consensus target price of $45.27, suggesting a potential upside of 143.13%. Given KE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KE is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE 3.82% 4.92% 3.07% Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KE and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $10.80 billion 1.54 $425.68 million $0.15 124.13 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

KE has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KE beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

