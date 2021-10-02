Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $872.72

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 872.72 ($11.40) and traded as high as GBX 963 ($12.58). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 963 ($12.58), with a volume of 23,954 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Keller Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £696.39 million and a PE ratio of 13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 968.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 872.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

In other Keller Group news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total value of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.