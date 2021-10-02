Kemacoin (KEMA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $14,014.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020289 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

