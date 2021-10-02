Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in NVR by 15,503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in NVR by 2,439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in NVR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,880,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,303.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,785.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,108.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4,935.81. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,868.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

