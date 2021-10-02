Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $625,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marathon Oil stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
