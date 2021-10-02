Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $625,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

