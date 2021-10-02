Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $750,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,129 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WYNN opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.