Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.63 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

