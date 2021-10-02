Kepos Capital LP Acquires 94,111 Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

ENVIU traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 4,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

