Kepos Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Kepos Capital LP cut its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,061 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVCU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000.

NASDAQ ATVCU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

