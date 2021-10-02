Kepos Capital LP Invests $5.28 Million in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth about $504,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth about $996,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth about $1,709,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units stock remained flat at $$10.13 during midday trading on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRONU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.