Kepos Capital LP Invests $5.28 Million in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth about $504,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth about $996,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth about $1,709,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units stock remained flat at $$10.13 during midday trading on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRONU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.