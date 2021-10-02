Kepos Capital LP Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.04. 430,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,865. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $564.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.51.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

