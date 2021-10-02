Kepos Capital LP Purchases 14,100 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,262. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.89 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.