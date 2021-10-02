Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 2.25% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBDR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBDR remained flat at $$10.11 during midday trading on Friday. 60,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,487. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

