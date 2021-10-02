Kepos Capital LP Sells 675,000 Shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRPMU. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $10,160,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $7,725,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $6,000,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $5,741,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $4,434,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger alerts:

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger stock remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Friday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRPMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.