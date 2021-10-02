Keybank National Association OH Acquires 433 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,069.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,111.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,144.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $783.00 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

