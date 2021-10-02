Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,736 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,525,000 after buying an additional 483,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

